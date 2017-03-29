loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Get an Insurance Quote

Chichester £39,990 39990.00GBP

2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, PO20 7QQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£39,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

4x4 Land Rover Discovery Sport TD4 HSE Black Automatic registered March 2016 finished in Corris Grey with Full Black Leather interior. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.

Accessories

4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9168
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Mileage
    10050 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on