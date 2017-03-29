Chichester £39,990 39990.00GBP
2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, PO20 7QQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom
4x4 Land Rover Discovery Sport TD4 HSE Black Automatic registered March 2016 finished in Corris Grey with Full Black Leather interior. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.
4x4
