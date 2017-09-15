Land Rover Discovery Sport

Heathfield £36,450 36450.00GBP
Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Anti-Theft System, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Retractable Headrests, Lumbar Adjustment, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Eco Stop Start, Full size spare wheel, Meridian Sound System, Surround Cameras, UK Specification, UK Supplie Discovery Sport 2.0 HSE 9-speed auto, 2017 6150mls, In golden Kaikoura Sand with black 7 seat leather interior, Aircon, Auto xenon lighting, Daytime running lights, Bluetooth connection, Meridian Dab audio, Electric heated seats, Keylass entry, Satelite navigation, Rain sensitive wipers, Surround camera system, Park assist, Hand free powered tailgate, Heated sreen washers and headlamp jetwash, Intelligent emergency braking, Panoramic roof and so much more !!!
