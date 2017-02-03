Land Rover Discovery Sport

Heathfield £28,500 28500.00GBP
Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Privacy Glass, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Central Locking, Alcantara Leather, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Tow Pack, Electric Handbrake, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Multi-Disc CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dab Radio, Paddle Shift, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 18'' Alloys, 4x4 Discovery Sport 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 9 speed Auto, Aintree Green with black 7 seat interior, Ex royal household vehicle, One titled owner, 28200mls, 18'' alloys, Heated seats and quickclear screen, Satnav, Aircon, Bluetooth, Front and rear parking sensors, Paddle shift, Dab radio, Towpack, Power open/close tailgate, Auto lighting and wipers, Dynamic stability control, Manufacturers warranty until September 2018. Sold fully serviced.
