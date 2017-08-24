loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Rye £31,995 31995.00GBP

2 New Road
Rye, TN31 7LS, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£31,995
Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, 2 Keys, Black alloy wheels, DAB radio, Day Time Running Lights, Panoramic Sunroof, Side Steps, Alloy wheels, 4x4

  • Ad ID
    15537
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Mileage
    19463 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
