Land Rover Discovery Sport

Sevenoaks £32,990 32990.00GBP
Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, TN15 7EP, Kent
United Kingdom
Colour SatNav, Bluetooth, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Push Button Start, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, 7 Seater, Privacy Glass, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Auto-dip Rearview, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Tracker Fitted, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Factory Hard Top, Front Centre Armrest, Rear Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Lumbar Adjustment, Head Restrai FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY,PANORAMIC ROOF,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,REVERSE CAMERA,KEYLESS ENTRY,POWER TAILGATE, ONLY 13000 MILES FROM NEW,LAND ROVER SERVICE PACK
