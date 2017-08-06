Land Rover Discovery Sport

£26,495 26495.00GBP
60-62 West Hill Road
SW18 5HT,
United Kingdom
4x4, Service history Anti-Lock Brakes,Volumetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Front/Rear Parking Aid,On-Board Monitor,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,Front Armrest,Electric Child Locks,Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Compact Disc Player,Cup Holder,Driver Air Bag Knee,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Heated Front Screen,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Rear Head Air Bags,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Repair Kit,Leather interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.
4x4, Service history
