loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Ascot £25,200 25200.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Ascot
Ascot, SL57HS, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£25,200
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24957 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Santorini Black Metallic

Accessories

Fixed Panoramic Roof

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23961
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24957 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on