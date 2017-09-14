loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

£29,500 29500.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Bristol
BS43QB,
United Kingdom

£29,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19957 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Kaikoura Stone

Accessories

Black Pack,Service Plan,Privacy Glass,2 Year Land Rover Approved Warranty

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16142
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19957 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
