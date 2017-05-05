LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SD4 HSE LUXURY 4x4 2015

Cardiff £32,500 32500.00GBP
Heathwood Road, Llanishen, Cardiff
Cardiff, CF14 4HT, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Serviced when sold all cars are hpi checked Free AA 12 month recovery with every car prepared to a very high standard Competitive finance available, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, 2nd and 3rd Row - 2x2 USB with Charging, Climate Control-High Level Rear Vents Row 3/1xUSB, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Detachable Tow Bar, 1 owner, White Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Power Adj. Heated Powerfold Ex. Mirrors w. Memory, Immobiliser, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Windsor Leather, Alloy Wheels - 19in 9 Spoke Style 902, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Steering Wheel with Multi-Functional Controls, Third Brake Light, Centre Console, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor Points, InControlTM Apps, Digital Audio Broadcast Radio (DAB), Rear View Camera, 10-Way Electric Adjustable Front Seats, Volumetric Alarm, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Curtain Airbags and Side Airbags, Xenon Pack, Climate Front Seats and Heated Rear Seats, Powered Tailgate, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Sliding Armrest, Hill Start Assist, 2-Zone Climate Control w. Air Quality Sensing, 8in Touch-Screen, Illuminated Aluminium Tread Plates, Heated Front Seats, Power Assisted Steering, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Two Cupholders, Airbag Driver, Keyless Entry, Drivers Knee Airbag, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Heated Rear Screen, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Power Operated Child Locks, Front Passengers Airbag, TFT Screen, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Plus Audio Streaming, Touch-Screen Navigation System, Land Rover Audio System, Park Assist-Parallel/Parking Exit and Perpendicular, Centre Rear Seat Belt, 1x USB with Charging Located in Centre Console, Tyre Repair System, Front and Rear Head Restraint, Second Row Rear Centre Headrest, Heated Windscreen, Second Row Head Curtain Airbags, ABS with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Driver and Passenger Seat Memory, Loadspace Stowage Rails, Front Fog Lamps, Customer Configurable Interior Mood Lighting, Leather Steering Wheel. 7 seats, Brown, Three arches services are a family run independent dealer who has signed up to the AA dealer promise, GBP 36,000 p/x welcome
7 Seats ABS Air Suspension Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bi Xenon Headlights Bluetooth Phone Conn Central Locking Digital Climate Control Elec Memory Drivers Seat Four Wheel Drive Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Leather Interior Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Glass Roof Remote Locking Reversing Camera Run Flat Tyres SAT NAV - Professional SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Touch Start Trip Computer USB Connection V5 Reg Doc
