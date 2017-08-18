loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SD4 HSE LUXURY Auto 21113 Diesel Red 2015

Corby £31,500 31500.00GBP

Suite U17, Rockingham Building Business Centre, Mitchell Road, Corby,
Corby, NN17 5AF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

£31,500
An example of a car that we sourced for a client with a specific requirement.;;If you're struggling to find what you're looking for, give us a try, we'll give you an honest opinion as to what's possible

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15460
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    21113 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 HSE LUXURY
Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

