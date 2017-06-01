LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SD4 HSE LUXURY, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, SIDESTEPS, DETACHABLE TOWBAR, BLACK PACK, PAN ROOF, 7 SEATS 2015

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS FULLY LOADED TOP OF THE RANGE 7 SEAT LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT LUX WITH REAR SEAT DVD'S, SIDE STEPS, BLACK PACK, TOWBAR, EVERY EXTRA TICKED WHEN ORDERED. FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED BY OUR LAND ROVER GARAGE., Upgrades - Contrast Roof - Santorini Black GBP 500, Climate Control - High Level Rear Vents to Row 3 (chiller) and 1 x Row 3 USB GBP 400, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature GBP 375, Privacy Glass GBP 350, Ebony Morzine Headliner GBP 225, BLACK PACK GBP 1500, DETACHABLE TOWBAR GBP 675, ENTERTAINMENT PACK, REAR SEAT DVD'S, SIDE STEPS GBP 800, Last serviced on 30/05/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Fixed Panoramic Roof, Touch-Screen Navigation System, Digital Audio Broadcast Radio (DAB), Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Aid, 2-Zone Climate Control w. Air Quality Sensing, 8in Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Cruise Control, Park Assist-Parallel/Parking Exit and Perpendicular, Windsor Leather, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), InControlTM Apps, 10-Way Electric Adjustable Front Seats, Volumetric Alarm, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Hill Start Assist, Bluetooth Plus Audio Streaming, 1x USB with Charging Located in Centre Console, Heated Windscreen, Driver and Passenger Seat Memory. 7 seats, YULONG WHITE, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 33,970