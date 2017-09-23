loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Ascot £35,750 35750.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Ascot
Ascot, SL57HS, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£35,750
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Firenze Red Metallic

Accessories

Fixed Panoramic Roof,Heated Front Seats,Keyless Entry

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24068
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
