LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

£34,000 34000.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Bristol
BS43QB,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13542 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Carpathian Grey

Accessories

InControl Connect Pro Pack,825W Meridian Surround Sound System,Privacy Glass,SSD Navigation System,Service Plan,2 Year Land Rover Approved Warranty

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24071
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13542 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
