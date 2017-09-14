LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 180 SE 5dr Auto

Northampton £30,500 30500.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Northampton
Northampton, NN39HX, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: TD4 180 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Firenze Red Metallic
18'' 5 Split spoke alloy wheels - Style 511,Contrast Roof - Santorini black,Privacy glass,Space saver spare wheel,VAT Qualifying Vehicle
