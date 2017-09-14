loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 180 SE 5dr Auto

Northampton £30,500 30500.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Northampton
Northampton, NN39HX, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

£30,500
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: TD4 180 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Firenze Red Metallic

18'' 5 Split spoke alloy wheels - Style 511,Contrast Roof - Santorini black,Privacy glass,Space saver spare wheel,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

  • Ad ID
    16150
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
