loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Wakefield £27,500 27500.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Wakefield
Wakefield, WF26EH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£27,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20995 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Santorini Black Metallic

Accessories

Privacy glass,Grained Leather upholstery,Cold Climate pack - Discovery Sport,Space saver spare wheel

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23987
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20995 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on