LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

£30,000 30000.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Bristol
BS43QB,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 2876 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Fuji White

Style Pack Including 20'' Alloy Wheels,Privacy Glass,Contrast Black Roof,Balance of 5 Year Service Plan,Original Price New 36704,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

  • Ad ID
    16140
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    2876 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
