LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

£30,000 30000.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Bristol
BS43QB,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 2876 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Fuji White
Style Pack Including 20'' Alloy Wheels,Privacy Glass,Contrast Black Roof,Balance of 5 Year Service Plan,Original Price New 36704,VAT Qualifying Vehicle
