LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 HSE, 4WD, 2 LITRE DIESEL, 2015

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS TOP OF THE RANGE LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE IN SILVER WITH BLACK ROOF STYLE PACK, THIS CAR BENEFITS HAVING AN ELECTRIC DEPLOYABLE TOWBAR AND SIDE STEPS, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, Upgrades - Privacy Glass, Metallic Paint, Black Roof Style Pack, Electrically Deployable Towbar, SIDE STEPS, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Navigation System - SD Card, Panoramic Roof, Two-Zone Climate Control with Air Quality Sensing, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Digital Audio Broadcast Radio (DAB), Front and Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, 8inch Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Reverse Park Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Start Assist, Alloy Wheels - 19in Style, Heated Windscreen, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Bluetooth Plus Audio Streaming, Perforated Grained Lthr Sts, Power Seats 8x8, Rain Sensor, Land Rover Audio System - Radio, Push Button Start/Stop. 7 seats, Metallic Silver, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY !!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 30,970