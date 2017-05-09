UNDER DEPOSIT: Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.2 Litre SD4 HSE LHD

car description

UNDER DEPOSIT 2016 Model year Land Rover Discovery Sport SD4 HSE, 5 door 7 seater, left hand drive (LHD), fitted 2.2 Litre 190 hp turbo diesel engine, latest 9 speed automatic transmission with rotary gear shift selector and steering wheel mounted paddles, keyless entry + passive push button start, terrain response, hill decent control (HDC) + efficient drive line. Excellent specification as follows: Loire blue metallic exterior, 18 inch alloy wheels in sparkle silver with space saver spare wheel, panoramic roof, 7 seater configuration, Almond leather seats, Almond facia, ebony leather dash, ivory head lining, aluminium door and dash inserts, HDLF touchscreen information system with satellite navigation (region 5 Africa), Meridian sound system with radio, USB/Mp3/IPOD link, automatic twin zone climate control air conditioning, electric pack to include windows, front seats with memory + drivers lumbar adjustment, heated mirrors with powerfold and memory function, Wi-Fi hot spot, voice activated controls, electric panoramic roof blind, power up + down tailgate, bright pack to include automatic low light sensing xenon headlamps with automatic levelling and follow me home function, app