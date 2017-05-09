UNDER DEPOSIT: Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.2 Litre SD4 HSE LHD

POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
UNDER DEPOSIT 2016 Model year Land Rover Discovery Sport SD4 HSE, 5 door 7 seater, left hand drive (LHD), fitted 2.2 Litre 190 hp turbo diesel engine, latest 9 speed automatic transmission with rotary gear shift selector and steering wheel mounted paddles, keyless entry + passive push button start, terrain response, hill decent control (HDC) + efficient drive line. Excellent specification as follows: Loire blue metallic exterior, 18 inch alloy wheels in sparkle silver with space saver spare wheel, panoramic roof, 7 seater configuration, Almond leather seats, Almond facia, ebony leather dash, ivory head lining, aluminium door and dash inserts, HDLF touchscreen information system with satellite navigation (region 5 Africa), Meridian sound system with radio, USB/Mp3/IPOD link, automatic twin zone climate control air conditioning, electric pack to include windows, front seats with memory + drivers lumbar adjustment, heated mirrors with powerfold and memory function, Wi-Fi hot spot, voice activated controls, electric panoramic roof blind, power up + down tailgate, bright pack to include automatic low light sensing xenon headlamps with automatic levelling and follow me home function, app
unusual less-than deposit land-rover discovery sport 2200cc sd4 hse left-hand-drive blue 5-door alloy-wheels air-con cruise-control diesel ipod leather metallic mp3 parking-sensor privacy-glass push-button-start sat-nav xenon 2017 british 4wd suv
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...