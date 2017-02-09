LAND ROVER FREELANDER 1.8 2000

Bournemouth £1,295 1295.00GBP
1529 Wimborne Road, Kinson, Bournemouth
Bournemouth, BH10 7BD, Dorset
United Kingdom
A EXCELLENT EXAMPLE OF A.LANDROVER FREELANDER XE 1.8 2000. A VERY CLEAN CAR INSIDE AND OUT. A COMFORTABLE CAR THAT IS A PLEASURE TO DRIVE. THIS CAR REALLY LOOKS THE PART. VERY ECONOMICAL ABLE TO ACHIEVE UP TO (32.7) MPG. A PRACTICAL CAR WITH PLENTY OF SPACE THROUGH OUT. IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY AND FOR AROUND TOWN.;;WILL COME COMPLETE WITH M.O.T HPI CLEAR INCLUDING WARRANTY;FINANCE AVAILABLE ON CARS WITHIN A CERTAIN AGE AND MILEAGE ;TO APPLY PLEASE VIEW OUR WEBSITE;;PART EXCHANGE WELCOME CALL 01202 577544;;Type Standard Car;Doors 3;Number of Seats --;Colour Orange;Steering Wheel Right-hand drive;Mileage 116,000 Miles;First Registration Date 06/07/2000;Model Year 2000;Previous Owners 5 or more;Engine Size (in ccm) 1,796;Power 118 BHP;Transmission Manual;Fuel Petrol;Consumption mpg (combined) 27.6;Consumption mpg (urban) 21.7;Consumption mpg (extra urban) 32.7;CO2 emissions 248;;Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Immobiliser, Alarm;;Exterior Features;Alloy Wheels, Tuning;;In-Car Entertainment;AM/FM Stereo, CD Player;;Interior/Comfort;Air Conditioning, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Power-assisted Steering (PAS), Sunroof;
