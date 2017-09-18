LAND ROVER FREELANDER 1.8 GS 5dr

£899 899.00GBP
JSW Car Sales
PE330BD, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 1.8 GS 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 152000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, 2 Wheel Drive. Just been MOT'd. Ready To Drive Away Today., 5+ owners, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (15in), Radio/Cassette with Remote S/W Controls, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 5 seats, Please Call For Friendly, Truthful,'' Bumper To Bumper '' Description. Established Over 25 Years, 899
