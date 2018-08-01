loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 1.8 Kalahari Station Wagon 5dr

£1,480 1480.00GBP

The Car Traders
N182UR,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 1.8 Kalahari Station Wagon 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 100000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Gold

2 Owner Car Fully HPI Clear Clean Inside Out Next MOT due 01/08/2018, Service history, Good bodywork, Interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Gold, ALL MAJOR DEBIT & CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED Warranty Available 3,6,12 Months @07449923872. This car comes with Electric Sunroof, Air-Conditioning, Air-Conditioning, Alloy Wheels - 17in Freedom, CD Autochanger, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (CD Autochanger), Radio/Cassette with Remote S/W Controls, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Alloy wheels, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Cruise control, Passenger Air Bag, Parking aid, Remote central locking, Sunroof

  • Ad ID
    17663
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 1
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
