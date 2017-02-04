LAND ROVER FREELANDER 1.8 SE KALAHARI 5 DOOR STATION WAGON 2002

car description

THIS IS A VERY WELL KEPT, LOW MILEAGE, HIGH SPEC FREELANDER 1.8 PETROL KALAHARI SPECIAL EDITION 6 DOOR 5 SPEED MANUAL. FINISHED IN BLADE SILVER WITH GRAPHITE ALCANTARA HALF LEATHER AND FITTED WITH ALL THE KALAHARI REFINEMENTS INCLUDING ALLOY WHEELS, ROOF RAILS, SUNROOF, AIRCON, ABS, RLA, UPGRADED CD STEREO AND ELECTRIC PACK. LAST OWNER FOR 8 YEARS, 88,000 MILES FROM NEW WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING THE CYLINDER HEAD GASKET DONE BY A LOCAL FRANCHISED MAIN AGENT. EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION, NICE TO DRIVE AND WELL WORTH A LOOK.