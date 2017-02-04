loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 1.8 SE KALAHARI 5 DOOR STATION WAGON 2002

Stonehouse £2,295 2295.00GBP

A38 Claypits, Eastington, Stonehouse, GL10 3AL
Stonehouse, GL10 3AL, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£2,295
THIS IS A VERY WELL KEPT, LOW MILEAGE, HIGH SPEC FREELANDER 1.8 PETROL KALAHARI SPECIAL EDITION 6 DOOR 5 SPEED MANUAL. FINISHED IN BLADE SILVER WITH GRAPHITE ALCANTARA HALF LEATHER AND FITTED WITH ALL THE KALAHARI REFINEMENTS INCLUDING ALLOY WHEELS, ROOF RAILS, SUNROOF, AIRCON, ABS, RLA, UPGRADED CD STEREO AND ELECTRIC PACK. LAST OWNER FOR 8 YEARS, 88,000 MILES FROM NEW WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING THE CYLINDER HEAD GASKET DONE BY A LOCAL FRANCHISED MAIN AGENT. EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION, NICE TO DRIVE AND WELL WORTH A LOOK.

  • Ad ID
    8206
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    04/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 1
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.796
  • Engine Model
    1.8 SE KALAHARI 5 DOOR STATION WAGON
