LAND ROVER FREELANDER 1.8 XEI 3 DOOR 2004 Petrol Green Manual

£2,750 2750.00GBP
Main Street, Scotlandwell, Kinross, ,
KY13 9JA, Perth and Kinross
United Kingdom
VERY TIDY FREELANDER 4X4 WITH EXCELLENT TYRES,LONG MOT NEVER USED OFF ROAD ;IDEAL WINTER TRANSPORT;FULL UP TO DATE SERVICE HISTORY
