LAND ROVER FREELANDER 1.8 XEI 3DR Manual

Rotherham £1,595 1595.00GBP
Millenium Motor Company
Rotherham, S636AG, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 1.8 XEI 3DR Manual Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 56600 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Black
56600 miles. THIS IS SOLD WITH 12MTHS MOT ,,, 3MTHS WARRANTY,, OIL FILTER CHANGE ,, BEEN WELL LOOKED AFTER,, IN VERY GOOD CONDITION ,, ALLY WHEELS ,, POWER STEERING,, CENTRAL LOCKING,,LAST OWNER BEEN A LADY FROM 2011,, BEEN USED TO GO TO WORK THEN HOME,, FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY DONT BE LATE Air Conditioning, Front Electric Windows, Pollen Filter, Privacy Glass, Split Rear Seats, Steering Column - Adjustable, CD Radio, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Remote Central Locking, Alcantara Upholstery, Cloth Upholstery, Solid Paint, Special Paint, Alloy Wheels.
