LAND ROVER FREELANDER 1.8 XEi Softback

Dudley £2,995 2995.00GBP

Dudley Motor Co
Dudley, DY27AZ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£2,995
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 1.8 XEi Softback Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 77606 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: BLACK

ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Drivers Airbag, Front Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Traction Control

  • Ad ID
    24366
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 1
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    77606 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
