LAND ROVER FREELANDER 1.8 XEi Softback

Dudley £2,995 2995.00GBP
Dudley Motor Co
Dudley, DY27AZ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 1.8 XEi Softback Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 77606 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: BLACK
ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Drivers Airbag, Front Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Traction Control
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...