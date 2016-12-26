loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 1.8 XEI SPECIAL EDITION HARD TOP 2005

£1,990 1990.00GBP

Pine Street Garage, Pine Street, Radcliffe, Manchester M26 2UW
M26 2UW, Lancashire
United Kingdom

car description

METALLIC SILVER, LOW MILEAGE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, REMOVABLE HARDTOP, Air-Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Electric windows, electric mirrors, Power steering, Remote central locking, CD Player, sunroof, towbar, side steps, Child locks and Isofix system, Front Fog Lights, MOT AND FULL SERVICE INC, LOOKS AND DRIVES SUPERB, UK DELIVERY AVAILABLE, CALL DEAN ANYTIME FOR MORE INFO OR TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE 01617244410 OR 07831197709 P/X WELCOME, DELIVERY AVAILABLE,ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7566
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/12/2016
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 1
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    75623 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.8
  • Engine Model
    1.8 XEI SPECIAL EDITION HARD TOP
