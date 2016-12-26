LAND ROVER FREELANDER 1.8 XEI SPECIAL EDITION HARD TOP 2005

£1,990 1990.00GBP
Pine Street Garage, Pine Street, Radcliffe, Manchester M26 2UW
M26 2UW, Lancashire
United Kingdom
METALLIC SILVER, LOW MILEAGE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, REMOVABLE HARDTOP, Air-Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Electric windows, electric mirrors, Power steering, Remote central locking, CD Player, sunroof, towbar, side steps, Child locks and Isofix system, Front Fog Lights, MOT AND FULL SERVICE INC, LOOKS AND DRIVES SUPERB, UK DELIVERY AVAILABLE, CALL DEAN ANYTIME FOR MORE INFO OR TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE 01617244410 OR 07831197709 P/X WELCOME, DELIVERY AVAILABLE,ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
PRICE: £228 MOBILE BENC...
PRICE: £19.99LAND ROVER WALLETF...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...
Like a lot of people who are new to owning...
"We used to spend our holidays caravanning...