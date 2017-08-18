Land Rover Freelander 1

Borehamwood £400 400.00GBP
Borehamwood, Hertfordshire
Freelander sport v6 petrol ⛽.currently off road on SORN.
Needs engine work Quoted £1000 for labour. Be good for spares or doing up ????.
