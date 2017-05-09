loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 1

Oxford £2,750 2750.00GBP

Oxford, Oxfordshire

£2,750
Marko Washington
car description

For sale is my 2004 Freelander TD4.
Excellent condition inside and out, just ticked over 100k miles and runs like an absolute dream. Fitted with a new DAB/AUX/USB pioneer stereo to replace old unit that it had. Also has full Land Rover tow bar and electrics for both trailers and caravans fitted professionally.

Kept in excellent condition, new clutch fitted last year, new fuel pump and brakes all round. No advisory on last MOT. Next one due in December.
Grey Cloth interior that is super clean and presentable. Comes with 5 good all terrain tyres with loads of life in them. Absolutely great 4x4.

Accessories

Genuine land rover towing kit
New DAB/AUX/Bluetooth stereo.
Cloth interior, very clean.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9868
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 1
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    100526 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2004
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.0
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Freelander 1 for sale

