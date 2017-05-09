Land Rover Freelander 1

car description

For sale is my 2004 Freelander TD4.

Excellent condition inside and out, just ticked over 100k miles and runs like an absolute dream. Fitted with a new DAB/AUX/USB pioneer stereo to replace old unit that it had. Also has full Land Rover tow bar and electrics for both trailers and caravans fitted professionally.



Kept in excellent condition, new clutch fitted last year, new fuel pump and brakes all round. No advisory on last MOT. Next one due in December.

Grey Cloth interior that is super clean and presentable. Comes with 5 good all terrain tyres with loads of life in them. Absolutely great 4x4.