Land Rover Freelander 1

Wickford £1,750 1750.00GBP

Wickford, Essex

£1,750
car description

Landrover freelander 1 commercial van td4 rare automatic monti Carlo blue black leather seats brand new set of tyres all around 6 disc CD player roof rack head lamps mot till end of October only 2 other owners runs great only had light use never been off roading

Accessories

Landrover fog lamps
Roof rack
Leather seats
6 disc CD player
Rubber mats front rear and loading area
Electric Windows
Central locking plus alarm imobaliser
Power steering
Rear load cab cage protector
Convertable hard top to pick up or just convertable fun

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15451
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 1
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    Y842RGV
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    175000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Oct 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.0
  • Transmission
    73
  • Consumption
    40+ mpg
