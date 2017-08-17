Land Rover Freelander 1

Wickford £1,750 1750.00GBP
Wickford, Essex
Landrover freelander 1 commercial van td4 rare automatic monti Carlo blue black leather seats brand new set of tyres all around 6 disc CD player roof rack head lamps mot till end of October only 2 other owners runs great only had light use never been off roading
Landrover fog lamps
Roof rack
Leather seats
6 disc CD player
Rubber mats front rear and loading area
Electric Windows
Central locking plus alarm imobaliser
Power steering
Rear load cab cage protector
Convertable hard top to pick up or just convertable fun
