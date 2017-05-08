loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 1

Workington £3,250 3250.00GBP

Workington, Cumbria

£3,250
Keith Hodgson
car description

Freelander1 GS 5 door TD4 2002 89,000 miles Green, MOT Excellent Condition. FSH from new, new tyres, front discs & calipers, plus more, leather seats. Genuine Reason for sale. £3250.00. 01946 862533 Cumbria

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9850
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 1
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2002
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2002
  • MOT expiry
    Nov 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.8
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    40+ mpg
