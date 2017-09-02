2010 Land Rover Freelander 2 GS 2.2 Diesel Manual Grey

car description

We have for sale a Land Rover Freelander 2 Diesel 2.2l GS Grey Bodywork In Good Order, 2010 Model, Black/Grey Cloth Interior, 16'' Alloys with Excellent Goodyear Tyres, Interior Very Clean and Tidy, Full Folder of Invoices for Maintenance, Only 86k Miles From New. Vehicle Sale Will Include, A Service at Point of Sale, A Mot and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.