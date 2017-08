2011 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE AUTO Diesel Auto 39000 Grey

car description

**HUGE SPEC**1 OWNER VEHICLE FROM BRAND NEW WITH FULL MAINDEALER (GORDON LAMB) SERVICE HISTORY** X6 SERVICES STAMPS IN TOTAL INC HAVING JUST BEEN SERVICED 03/17,2000 MILES AGO BY LANDROVER. MOT NEXT DUE 03/2018 WITH NO ADVISORIES. x4 PREMIUM PIRELLI TYRES ALL WITH AROUND 6MM THREAD,THIS STUNNING LANDROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE AUTOMATIC IN METTALIC GREY COMES WITH A HUGE SPEC WITH OPTIONAL EXTRAS FEATURES INCLUDE, SATNAV,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,DAB RADIO,FULL LEATHER INTERIOR FRONT HEATED AND ELECTRIC, DRIVERSIDE SEAT IS ALSO MEMORY, RUNNING BOARDS,A/C, CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, UPGRADED ALLOY WHEELS WITH A FULL SIZE SPARE, 2 KEYS, + MUCH MORE .EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGHOUT FROM EXTERIOR AND ALLOYS TO INTERIOR IT IS A TRULY VERY WELL MAINTAIND AND CHERRISED VEHICLE. 3 MONTHS WARRANTY WITH WARRANTYWISE AND A FULL VALET WHEN PURCHASED.FINANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION VISIT www.midlandmodernclassics.co.uk or call us on 01332 854631 or 07903804785 Credit/Debit cards accepted