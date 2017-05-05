2011 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2SD4 - Sport LE Auto

£17,995 17995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Limited Edition Freelander
ABS Adaptive Headlights Air Conditioning Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port CD Autochanger CD Player Central Locking Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Digital Climate Control Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Fog Lights Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Size Spare Wheel Harmon Kardon Sound Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Internal Boot Release Isofix System Keyless Entry Leather Interior Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Paddle Shift Parktronic Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Radio Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SAT NAV - Professional Service History Service Indicator Spare Key Spoiler Trip Computer Upgraded Alloys USB Connection Xenon Headlamps
