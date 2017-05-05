loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2011 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2SD4 - Sport LE Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

£17,995 17995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£17,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Limited Edition Freelander

Accessories

ABS Adaptive Headlights Air Conditioning Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port CD Autochanger CD Player Central Locking Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Digital Climate Control Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Fog Lights Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Size Spare Wheel Harmon Kardon Sound Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Internal Boot Release Isofix System Keyless Entry Leather Interior Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Paddle Shift Parktronic Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Radio Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SAT NAV - Professional Service History Service Indicator Spare Key Spoiler Trip Computer Upgraded Alloys USB Connection Xenon Headlamps

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9778
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    05/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    17995 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    22
  • Engine Model
    2.2SD4 - Sport LE
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on