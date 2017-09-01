loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2014 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 GS Station Wagon 4x4 Diesel Manual 146000 Green

Get an Insurance Quote

Derby £8,950 8950.00GBP

Ordnance Cottage, Sinfin Lane, Derby
Derby, DE24 9GL, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£8,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

1 OWNER with FULLY DOCUMENTED LAND-ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY x9 - Last dealer serviced: 07-2017 @ 144k. 14-02-2018 MOT. MULTIMEDIA inc: Bluetooth phone, Audio-stream, RDS, CD, USB and AUX. Very well presented throughout in AINTREE GREEN metallic with tidy/original 18" alloys on x4 matching OEM Goodyear premium tyres [5-7mm]. Interior features beige leather trim with heated front seats and fitted mats. Adjustable leather multi-function leather steering wheel, Non smoking owner. Never towed or carried animals. HPI CLEAR with report. All handbooks in owner pack with x2 keyless entry/start key-fobs. Spec inc: TFT dash panel, Climate control, Cruise Control, x4 electric windows, Quick-clear screen, Electric/heated power folding mirrors, Rear park assist, LED DRL's, Front fog-lights, Remote locking with Land-Rover security. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CALL ANTHONY ON: 07968 409091. Viewing by appointment only. P/X and Warranties available. Credit/Debit cards accepted.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15650
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/09/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    146000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2.0 TD4 GS Station Wagon 4x4
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on