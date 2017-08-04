2014 Land Rover Freelander 2.2 SD4 Metropolis Auto 19 inch Alloys Satellite Navigation Reversing Camera Glass Roofs DAB Radio Full Leather Stunning Colour Combination

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Land Rover Freelander 2.2 SD4 Metropolis 5dr Auto.Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Loire Blue with Contrasting Ivory Windsor Leather with Piano Black Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 19" Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry and Start, DAB Radio with ipod Connection and Meridian Sound Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Auto Lights Xenon Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Twin Glass Roofs and Arm Rests. Serviced on the 07/05/16 at 27705 miles and again on the 03/02/17 by Auto Direct Services. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all