LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 Adventurer Hardback

High Peak £4,250 4250.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
5 Speed Manual, One Local Owner Plus Demo, Genuine Low Mileage, Black Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, Removable Rear Roof and Sunroof Panels, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with New Tyres, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, CD Player with Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2000cc td4 adventurer hardback black 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con cloth manual power-steering sunroof warranty 2006 british 4wd suv
