LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 Adventurer Station Wagon 5dr

Scunthorpe £3,795 3795.00GBP

Pip Frear
Scunthorpe, DN156AL, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

£3,795
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 Adventurer Station Wagon 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 94633 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Black

Alloy Wheels, Colour Coded Bumpers, Towbar, Roof Rails, Electric Mirrors, Radio CD, Power Assisted Steering,

  • Ad ID
    18099
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    94633 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

