LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 Adventurer Station Wagon 5dr

Sheffield £2,495 2495.00GBP
Foxhill Used Cars
Sheffield, S61HD, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 Adventurer Station Wagon 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 104000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Silver
Fantsatic Condition, 3 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Air-Conditioning, Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, 16in Freedom Alloys (x5), Airbags, Central locking, Electric windows, Power steering. 5 seats, Metallic Silver
