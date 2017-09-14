loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 Adventurer Station Wagon 5dr

Get an Insurance Quote

Sheffield £2,495 2495.00GBP

Foxhill Used Cars
Sheffield, S61HD, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£2,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 Adventurer Station Wagon 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 104000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Fantsatic Condition, 3 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Air-Conditioning, Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, 16in Freedom Alloys (x5), Airbags, Central locking, Electric windows, Power steering. 5 seats, Metallic Silver

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16653
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on