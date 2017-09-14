loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 Adventurer Station Wagon 5dr

Shrewsbury £3,999 3999.00GBP

Ashley Jordan Cars
Shrewsbury, SY44UL, Shropshire
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 Adventurer Station Wagon 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 79000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

BMW BASED TURBO DIESEL, LOW MILEAGE, NICE EXAMPLE OF THIS POPULAR PRACTICAL 4X4, AIR CON(WORKING), TOW BR FITTED, REAR LUGGAGE COVER, 5 X ELECTRIC WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, AIR BAG, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ABS BRAKES,SIDE STEPS, SERVICE HISTORY, ESTABLISHED OVER 20 YEARS, ALL CARS COME WITH FULL DEALER BACK UP, NEW 24 HOUR MONITORED CCTV ON SITE, WARRANTY PROVIDED, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, ASK ABOUT FINANCE YOU MAY BE SUPRISED AT WHAT YOU CAN BUY, LOCATED ONLY 5 MINUTES FROM J7 OF THE M54

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16168
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
