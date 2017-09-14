LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 Adventurer Station Wagon 5dr

Accessories

BMW BASED TURBO DIESEL, LOW MILEAGE, NICE EXAMPLE OF THIS POPULAR PRACTICAL 4X4, AIR CON(WORKING), TOW BR FITTED, REAR LUGGAGE COVER, 5 X ELECTRIC WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, AIR BAG, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ABS BRAKES,SIDE STEPS, SERVICE HISTORY, ESTABLISHED OVER 20 YEARS, ALL CARS COME WITH FULL DEALER BACK UP, NEW 24 HOUR MONITORED CCTV ON SITE, WARRANTY PROVIDED, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, ASK ABOUT FINANCE YOU MAY BE SUPRISED AT WHAT YOU CAN BUY, LOCATED ONLY 5 MINUTES FROM J7 OF THE M54