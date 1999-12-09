LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 ES Premium 5dr

Chesham £1,999 1999.00GBP
Karhouse
Chesham, HP52NN, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 TD4 ES Premium 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 149000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Blue
Blue, GREAT VALUE -, 3 owners, Sunroof Electric, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Air-Conditioning, Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (Single CD Player), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Air conditioning, Airbags, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Leather seats, Parking aid, Remote central locking. 5 seats, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS - VIEWING 7 DAYS UNTIL LATE - INSPECTIONS WELCOME - DEALER FACILITIES !, 1,999
