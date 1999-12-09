loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 ES Premium 5dr

Get an Insurance Quote

Chesham £1,999 1999.00GBP

Karhouse
Chesham, HP52NN, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£1,999
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 TD4 ES Premium 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 149000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Blue, GREAT VALUE -, 3 owners, Sunroof Electric, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Air-Conditioning, Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (Single CD Player), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Air conditioning, Airbags, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Leather seats, Parking aid, Remote central locking. 5 seats, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS - VIEWING 7 DAYS UNTIL LATE - INSPECTIONS WELCOME - DEALER FACILITIES !, 1,999

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17333
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    149000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on