LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 GS 4WD SUV 2002

£2,999 2999.00GBP
Blackmill Road, Bryncethin, Bridgend
CF32 9YN, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom
land rover freelander 1 gs td4 4wd suv,local p/x,power steering,central locking,electric windows x4,dual zone air conditioning,c/d player,roof rails,alloy wheels wrapped in hankook dynapro atm tyres,,front and rear alluminium style skid pans,rear wash/wiper,tinted windows,cloth upholstery,centre arm rest,5 spd manual transmission,just 89,000 miles,service history with 11 service stamps in the book [last serviced at 87,871 miles],vosa mot history,tow pack,unabused,stunning looking truck,finished in [618] white gold metallic;;hpi report available on all cars
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...