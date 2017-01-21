loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 GS 4WD SUV 2002

£2,999 2999.00GBP

Blackmill Road, Bryncethin, Bridgend
CF32 9YN, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom

land rover freelander 1 gs td4 4wd suv,local p/x,power steering,central locking,electric windows x4,dual zone air conditioning,c/d player,roof rails,alloy wheels wrapped in hankook dynapro atm tyres,,front and rear alluminium style skid pans,rear wash/wiper,tinted windows,cloth upholstery,centre arm rest,5 spd manual transmission,just 89,000 miles,service history with 11 service stamps in the book [last serviced at 87,871 miles],vosa mot history,tow pack,unabused,stunning looking truck,finished in [618] white gold metallic;;hpi report available on all cars

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7764
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    21/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Gold
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.951
  • Engine Model
    2.0 TD4 GS 4WD SUV
