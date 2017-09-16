loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 GS Hardback 3dr

Hyde £1,990 1990.00GBP

Hyde Motor Company LTD
Hyde, SK142BT, Cheshire
United Kingdom

£1,990
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 GS Hardback 3dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 100000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Green

NICE CAR WITH MOT MARCH 2018, LAST OWNER SINCE 2005, WARRANTY INCLUDED, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, OPEN 7 DAYS, EVENINGS 07967 653999, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, PAS, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Manual sunroof, Roof rails, Front electric windows, ABS, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Alarm, Remote central locking, Immobiliser, Alloy wheels, Spare wheel

  • Ad ID
    20416
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
