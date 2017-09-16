LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 GS Hardback 3dr

Hyde £1,990 1990.00GBP
Hyde Motor Company LTD
Hyde, SK142BT, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 GS Hardback 3dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 100000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Green
NICE CAR WITH MOT MARCH 2018, LAST OWNER SINCE 2005, WARRANTY INCLUDED, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, OPEN 7 DAYS, EVENINGS 07967 653999, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, PAS, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Manual sunroof, Roof rails, Front electric windows, ABS, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Alarm, Remote central locking, Immobiliser, Alloy wheels, Spare wheel
