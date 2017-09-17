LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 GS Hardback Auto

Watford £1,495 1495.00GBP
Aldenham Cars
Watford, WD244YJ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 GS Hardback Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 162000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: BLUE
Full service history,Fully colour coded,Private plate not included,All keys and handbooks,Air-Conditioning, Air-Conditioning, Radio/Cassette with Remote S/W Controls, Alloy Wheels - 15in Adventure, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (15in), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), HPI CLEAR, VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...