loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 GS Hardback Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Watford £1,495 1495.00GBP

Aldenham Cars
Watford, WD244YJ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£1,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 GS Hardback Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 162000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Full service history,Fully colour coded,Private plate not included,All keys and handbooks,Air-Conditioning, Air-Conditioning, Radio/Cassette with Remote S/W Controls, Alloy Wheels - 15in Adventure, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (15in), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), HPI CLEAR, VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22604
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    162000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on