LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 GS Station Wagon , New Clutch fitted, Long MOT

Sheffield £1,495 1495.00GBP
Steel City Motors
Sheffield, S24QU, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 GS Station Wagon , New Clutch fitted, Long MOT Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 126000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: GREEN
New clutch kit just fitted, MOT April 2018, HPI clear, 2 keys, 40+ mpg, Good spec, Superb drive, Great inside & out,, Next MOT due 03/04/2018, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Air conditioning, CD Player with MP3 support & AUX port (Audio connectivity), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Electric door mirrors, Power steering, Alarm, Remote central locking, Alloy wheels. 5 seats, Green, All our cars come valeted. Part exchange welcome, Extended warranty and Nationwide delivery available. Viewing/test drive welcome 7 days a week BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. For more info please visit our website http://www.steelcitymotorsheffield.co.uk/ or call us on 07551994763 / 07872969051, Please call us to arrange a viewing time and directions BEFORE setting off to avoid disappointment
