LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 110 BHP

Rottendon Common £2,500 2500.00GBP
Rottendon Common,
Essex
United Kingdom
Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Becker Navigation, Central Door Locking - Remote, Cruise Control (V6 and Td4 Only), Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Harman Kardon ICE System, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger/Rear, Spare Wheel - Unspecified, Speakers - Eight, Upholstery Leather
land-rover freelander 2000cc td4 hse 5d automatic 110 bhp black abs alloy-wheels cruise-control heated-seats immobiliser leather sat-nav v6 2006 british 4wd suv
