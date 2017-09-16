loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon 5dr Auto

Barnstaple £3,495 3495.00GBP

The 4x4 Range
Barnstaple, EX314BN, Devon
United Kingdom

£3,495
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 112000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Black

2004 LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 HSE AUTO METALLIC BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER ALLOYS SIDE STEPS TOW BAR AUTOMATIC GEARBOX WITH TIPTRONIC FULL LEATHER WITH HEATED SEATS SAT NAV CRUISE CONTROL AIR CON REAR PARKING SENSORS REAR DOG GUARD AND LOAD COVER SERVICE HISTORY DRIVES SUPERB LOOKS GREAT ANY INSPECTION WELCOME PLEASE CALL WITH ANY ENQUIRIES

  • Ad ID
    20430
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    112000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
