LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon 5dr Auto

Barnstaple £3,495 3495.00GBP
The 4x4 Range
Barnstaple, EX314BN, Devon
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 112000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Black
2004 LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 HSE AUTO METALLIC BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER ALLOYS SIDE STEPS TOW BAR AUTOMATIC GEARBOX WITH TIPTRONIC FULL LEATHER WITH HEATED SEATS SAT NAV CRUISE CONTROL AIR CON REAR PARKING SENSORS REAR DOG GUARD AND LOAD COVER SERVICE HISTORY DRIVES SUPERB LOOKS GREAT ANY INSPECTION WELCOME PLEASE CALL WITH ANY ENQUIRIES
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...