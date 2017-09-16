LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon 5dr Auto

Hyde £2,690 2690.00GBP
Hyde Motor Company LTD
Hyde, SK142BT, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 135000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Silver
MOT SEPT 2018, LOVELY CAR, WARRANTY INCLUDED, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, CREDIT CARDS ACCCEPTED, OPEN 7 DAYS, EVENINGS 07967 653999, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, LATE VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, 3-point rear centre seat belt, Driver and passenger airbags, Remote central locking, Anti-lock Brake System / Hill Descent Control / Electronic Traction Control, Electronic brake force distribution, Power foldback door mirrors, Heated windscreen, Electric sunroof, Roof rails, Side rubbing strips, Front fog lamps, Front head restraints, Heated seats Perforated leather upholstery, Rear armrest, Rear centre armrest with cupholders, Air conditioning, Fuel burning heater, Park distance control, Power assisted steering, Becker navigation+Harmon Kardon+underseat 6 changer, 8 speakers, Audio remote control, Subwoofer, 17" Trek alloy wheels, 17" Trek alloy spare wheel
