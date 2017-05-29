loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon 5dr Auto

Norwich £3,995 3995.00GBP

Number One Motor Co Ltd
Norwich, NR79NP, Norfolk
United Kingdom

£3,995
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 90757 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Red

Alloy Wheels, Colour Coded Bumpers, Colour Coded Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash Wipe, Roof Rails, Tinted Glass, Sidesteps, Privacy Glass, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Cruise Control, Full Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Sunroof, Electric Windows, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Park Distance Control, Power Assisted Steering, Rear Head Rests, Remote Key Locking, Radio CD, Full Service History, 12 Months MOT, Leather upholstery, Any Inspection Welcome, Warranty, Click Website for all stock, High level brake light, Part Exchange Welcome,,Fantastic Fine Example, Full Specification, Comes with 2 Keys and Remote's. Over 40+ Cars in stock. Finance available, All vehicles come with a 60 point check, Service, Warranty and MOT. Part exchange welcome, please call 01603 300669 for more information

  • Ad ID
    10280
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    90757 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
