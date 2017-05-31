LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon 5dr Auto - MOT to March 18 / Top Spec

Accessories

Due to arrive as a Part Exchange on Saturday 3rd June - This is a very well looked after example of the popular Freelander Range, here presented in Top Of The Range HSE Trim. It therefore wants for nothing in the equipment stakes as it has such niceties as Sat Nav, Heated Leather and so on. The car has been very well maintained by the current owner who has serviced it when required. There's MOT to March 2018, and 4 good tyres including one recently fitted. Upon sale, the car will be given a Service and Workshop Inspection to ensure everything is up to date. It further benefits from having a Two Bar already fitted, so it's ready for all your towing needs. You can find the car at POSTCODE WR11 2FP, EVESHAM, WORCS, OPPOSITE THE COLLEGE. Any trial welcome. MAJOR CARDS ACCEPTED. Finance is available on this car please call for a quote. PART EXCHANGES WELCOME.