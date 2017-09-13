LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon

High Peak £3,650 3650.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
5 Speed Manual, Cream Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Front Screen, Air Conditioning, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Recent New Tyres, Sidesteps, Front Foglamps, Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Front Foglamps, CD Player, Electric Sunroof, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Roofbars, Towbar. Immaculate Throughout. Supplied with MOT Until July 2018. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2000cc td4 hse station-wagon green 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con cream-leather heated-seats manual parking-sensor sunroof 2004 estate leather cream-interior british 4wd suv light-interior
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...